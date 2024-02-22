House approves bill granting 5-year validity to PRC IDs  

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill making all Professional Identification Cards (PICs) from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) valid for five years.

Congress, during a session on Wednesday, approved House Bill No. 9764 got approved with 234 lawmakers saying yes, and none saying no or staying neutral.

If enacted into law, the Information and Communication Technology Service (ICTS) and other offices within the PRC will be tasked to “complete the necessary systems enhancement (Licensure Examination Registration Information System or the LERIS) and other administrative processes” six months after the bill has been enacted.

Over the years, there are efforts to make PRC ID renewals easier: in 2012, PRC started allowing Filipino professionals to renew or obtain their identification cards at different malls.

However, there have been drawbacks for professionals, as they complained about the Republic Act 10912 or the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Act, which requires nurses and other professionals to earn 45 CPD units before they can renew their PRC licenses.

