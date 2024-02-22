Rama on Cebu City traffic jams: It will never happen again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Michael Rama said that they are now brainstorming for solutions to Cebu City traffic issues so that such problems will not occur again.

“Never again, anywhere, in Cebu City,” Rama stressed.

During an interview with the Sinugbuanong Channel in his segment “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 21, Rama mentioned that they are currently conducting a comprehensive “case study” to find solutions to the city’s traffic challenges.

“They are undergoing brainstorming sessions, not only regarding traffic – I call it ‘never again, anywhere, in Cebu City’. I won’t delve into specifics because they are deeply engaged in finding solutions. I have provided them with a comprehensive case study, covering various areas,” he explained.

Rama revealed that he scheduled a meeting on February 22 with key stakeholders, including the Traffic Management Council (TMC), Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), Road Management Authority (RMA), as well as the Vice President of the Mayor’s office and consultant experts.

Additionally, Rama expressed plans to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to develop traffic solutions.

“This is not solely about traffic, but any issue that demands proactive preparation. I refer to it as AI – ‘Automatic with Initiative’, which also represents ‘Artificial Intelligence’,” he elaborated.

The urgency for improved traffic management was highlighted by an incident on February 20, where a trailer truck carrying a container van was stuck for hours near the SRP viaduct, resulting in massive traffic congestion extending up to the Talisay City Fish Port.

The mayor extended his apologies to the public for the delay in removing the truck, acknowledging the inconvenience it caused to motorists especially those heading north.

He emphasized the importance of learning from such experiences, stating, “[But], what has been done cannot be undone. We must learn from it and ensure it never happens again, anywhere in Cebu City.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP