Rhea Gullas Cup: Carcar ends Minglanilla’s 3-game winning streak with a huge win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sidlak Carcar snapped Abante Minglanilla’s three-game winning streak with their 79-68 win in the ongoing Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 basketball tournament on February 24, at the San Fernando Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

Carcar’s Jomari Gallego was named ‘Player of the Game’ for his double-double outing of 13 points and 10 rebounds from five of his six field goals.

Jethro Sogolili added 16 markers, while Reniel Georpo had 14 points, and Christopher Dellica and Julius Tipon each chipped in 11 points in Carcar’s huge win in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

The victory improved Carcar’s record to two wins and two defeats, while Minglanilla suffered their first loss in four games.

Minglanilla’s JC Rex Sangueza finished with a game-high 26 points with five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

However, Sangueza’s spectacular game wasn’t enough to stretch their erstwhile unbeaten winning streak on Saturday evening. Christian Andrew Amaba added 13 points in their losing efforts.

Carcar led as many as 17 points, 34-17, in the first half. Minglanilla fought back midway in the second half of their game, cutting the lead to just six, 57-63.

However, Carcar’s second chance points spoiled the former’s comeback, and was able to re-establish a double-digit lead in the end game.

TALISAY 70, NAGA 66

In the other game in the Rhea Gullas Cup, Talisay Aksyon Agad beats Naga Atong Garbo, 70-66. The win tied Talisay and Minglanilla in the team standings with 3-1 (win-loss) records.

Jhan Brixter Villarias and John Mark Lasola tandemed in Talisay’s victory with their 16 and 13 points, respectively.

John Carlo Bastismo had 19 points for Naga, which now has a 2-2 record.

SAN FERNANDO 82, SIBONGA 65

In the last game of the Rhea Gullas Cup on Saturday evening, the host team and the tournament’s defending champions, the San Fernando Buffalos, trounced Blissful Sibonga 82-65.

San Fernando improved to a 2-2 record, while Sibonga remained winless in four games.

Vaness Deiparine poured 18 points to lead San Fernando, while Errold Maco and Mark Chan scored 15 and 11 points apiece.

Alejandro Codilla II scored 13 points for Sibonga.

