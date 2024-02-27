More singles are turning to AI to find love, study reveals

Traditional courtship and dating may be long gone. In an era where modernization meets love in this digital age of romance, artificial intelligence (AI) is the new cupid.

“Singles in America,” a study by Dr. Helen Fisher, Match’s chief scientific advisor shows how AI works in dating — revolutionizing the quest for partners and love interests.

Now in its 13th year, the research surveyed more than 5,000 singles and asked about their perceptions on dating and AI, sex education and their take on non-monogamous relationships.

With 14 percent of online daters turning to AI to find “the one,” and 32 percent saying that AI has found them better matches with faster meet-ups, the use of AI in dating isn’t just a growing trend but a modern way of connecting hearts.

AI in dating

“AI is positioned to become a vital new tool for finding love,” stated Dr. Fisher in the study. The researchers have surveyed 70,000 singles to date and this year’s results display new trends in sex, love and marriage.

Dr. Fisher, along with Dr.Justin Garcia of The Kinsey Institute, uncovers how Ai is redefining the way singles connect to potential matches — with focus on compatibility and efficiency.

According to the study, 27 percent of online daters using AI confirmed better matches while 26 percent saw an increase in the number of match potentials and 43 percent agreed AI can assess compatibility.

However, even with the use of AI in dating, singles still have factors to consider before hopping onto the love bus. With inflation woes lurking, hearts aren’t just the ones vulnerable but the wallets too.

The study shows that 64 percent of singles are on a budget and 73 percent consider the financial stability of a potential match as non-negotiable.

The study highlights how economic pressures are a major player in shaping the dating scene, making financial compatibility as vital as chemistry and sparks.

Gen Z dating

It’s less stress and more love for the Gen Zs where 83 percent of them are still hopeless romantics believing in happily ever after: a lifelong marriage.

However, they don’t worry much about romance as dating represents only 16 percent of their overall stress. Finances top their list of stressors at 24 percent while mental and physical health are both at 22 percent.

Gen Z singles are prioritizing health and authentic connections but with greater financial frets. Despite the economic squeeze, Gen Zs are navigating the dating scene with ease.

With AI in dating, singles now embark on their dating journey with accuracy and ease — changing the game with algorithms one heartbeat at a time.

