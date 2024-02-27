Rep. Cindi Chan thanks PBBM for sining Tatak Pinoy Act

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Cindi King-Chan expressed her gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos for signing into law Republic Act No. 11981, also known as the “Tatak Pinoy Act,” which she co-authored.

The Tatak Pinoy Act encourages local industries by incentivizing them to create more sophisticated products.

Chan hopes that through this, the country’s standing in the global chain will be enhanced, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

As an advocate of supporting local products, Chan said that the law will support local industries and associate proudly made Filipino brands with high-quality products to raise a sense of national identity and promote the nation’s distinct culture.

On Monday, Chan was invited to Malacañang to grace the ceremonial signing of the “Tatak Pinoy Act.”

The President also signed into law Republic Act No. 11982, which amends the Centenarian Act.

Chan said that she was also in favor of RA 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Act, which grants a cash gift of P10,000 to all Filipinos who reach the age of 80 and the same amount every five years after that until the age of 95.

Congresswoman Cindi expressed her honor in witnessing these significant legislative milestones that will undoubtedly benefit the Filipino people.

This further fueled her dedication to formulating laws for the continual betterment of the country.”

