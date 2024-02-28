13 displaced workers get aid from Lapu-Lapu City gov’t

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO) has extended help to at least 13 garment factory workers who were recently displaced from their work.

According to Kim Francisco, PESO head, the workers lost their employment at a factory that is based in Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) “without due notice.”

The garment factory serves the Japanese market, he said.

After they received a complaint coming from the displaced workers, Francisco said they immediately communicated to the company and asked if they could give these workers separation pay.

“Management gave the workers what is due them: a month’s pay per year of service,” Francisco said.

In addition, the company also gave the 13 displaced workers a month-long paid leave to give them time to look for another job.

Francisco said they will also be helping these workers look for new employment.

Earlier, the 13 displaced workers sought the assistance of Mayor Junard Chan after they learned of their separation from the garment factory.

Meanwhile, PESO conducted a special recruitment activity for Japan in partnership with Prudential Employment Agency, Inc.

The special recruitment started on Tuesday, February 27, and is scheduled to end today, February 28.

Various job vacancies were offered to skilled workers that include shipyard painters, sewers, shipyard welders, scaffolders, careworkers, reinforced iron bar workers, automotive mechanics, and lathe machine operators.

