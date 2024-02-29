Inayawan cops train barangay tanods to elevate community safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Inayawan police station launched a training initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of barangay peace and safety officers.

Entitled “Capacity Building and Professionalizing of Barangay Tanods” the training was conducted on Thursday morning, February 29, 2024, in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

The activity is aligned with the police’s commitment to the Barangay Ayaw sa Droga (BAD) initiative, aimed at eradicating drug-related issues in the barangay level.

The program aims to equip Barangay Public Security Officers (BPSO) with the necessary skills to effectively combat drug-related incidents.

Barangay chairpersons and BPSO personnel representing Barangay Bulacao, Cogon Pardo, Basak Pardo, Inayawan, Kinasang-an, and Poblacion Pardo, participated in the event.

Police Major Jeciree S. Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station, said that the event marks the beginning of a comprehensive series of initiatives.

Basitao highlighted the significance of prioritizing barangay tanods because they are the first responders and force multipliers of untoward incidents.

The program’s future activities will be tailored to participants, including seminars and self-defense training for women, focusing on Eliminating Violence Against Women and Children (EVAWC).

Additionally, youth-focused seminars on drug prevention will be provided, recognizing the vulnerability of this sector to substance abuse.

Basitao revealed that self-defense training will include training on arnis and martial arts under the guidance of an expert.

This ensures a sustainable program that extends beyond a one-time event.

The morning session of the inaugural training featured lectures on Katarungang Pambarangay, and other law issuances.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session featured hand cuffing training and basic self-defense techniques, emphasizing practical skills that are crucial for community safety.

Guests include Police Colonel Leoncio Baliguat, Regional Chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit – 7 (PCAD-7); Police Colonel Albert Reevs Quilotorio, Chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CCADU); Police Lieutenant Colonel Luis Ramos, Chief of the CPPU; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, Chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Unit (IDMU) of the Cebu City Police Office.

Dave Tumulak, the barangay captain of Basak Pardo said the program greatly helps the physical and mental preparedness of the BPSO.

He said in an interview that the program will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the laws and ordinances governing their respective barangays.

“Ang atong mga barangay tanod mafully equipped na sila with knowledge not only on mental but also physical… Basically makahibaw sad sila sa mga laws and ordinances nga giimplement sa mga tagsa-tagsa nga barangay,” Tumulak said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP