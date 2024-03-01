Rhea Gullas Cup semifinals take centerstage Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament semifinals unfold tomorrow, March 2, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Former champion and topseed Abante Minglanilla locks horns with No. 4 Naga Atong Garbo at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 Talisay Aksyon Agad takes on the No. 3 Sidlak Carcar at 5:30 p.m, at the same venue.

Abante Minglanilla earned the top seed after routing Blissful Sibonga, 84-69, in their last remaining elimination round game last February 24, at the Carcar Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Naga Atong Garbo landed at fourth place after losing to Carcar, 76-64, in the other elimination game held that day.

On the other hand, Talisay Aksyon Agad earned its twice-to-beat perk by eliminating the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos, 74-53.

Minglanilla and Talisay finished the elimination round with four wins and one loss. Minglanilla earned the top seed through the tournament’s winner-over-the-other rule.

More than P200,000 in cash prizes await the winning teams courtesy of main sponsor, Emil’s Chicken.

The final four matches will be streamed live at the Rhea Gullas Cup’s official Facebook page.

