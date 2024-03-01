Rhea Gullas Cup semifinals take centerstage Saturday

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 01,2024 - 08:40 PM

Rhea Gullas Cup

JC Rex Sanguenza (7) of Minglanilla drives the ball, while being defended by Jethro Sagolili of Carcar in the Rhea Gullas Cup. | Photo from Rhea Gullas Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality  Basketball Tournament semifinals unfold tomorrow, March 2, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex. 

Former champion and topseed Abante Minglanilla locks horns with No. 4 Naga Atong Garbo at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 Talisay Aksyon Agad takes on the No. 3 Sidlak Carcar at 5:30 p.m, at the same venue. 

Abante Minglanilla earned the top seed after routing Blissful Sibonga, 84-69, in their last remaining elimination round game last February 24, at the Carcar Sports Complex.

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Talisay earn twice-to-beat perks in semifinals

Meanwhile, Naga Atong Garbo landed at fourth place after losing to Carcar, 76-64, in the other elimination game held that day.

On the other hand, Talisay Aksyon Agad earned its twice-to-beat perk by eliminating the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos, 74-53. 

Minglanilla and Talisay finished the elimination round with four wins and one loss. Minglanilla earned the top seed through the tournament’s winner-over-the-other rule. 

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Carcar ends Minglanilla’s 3-game winning streak with a huge win

More than P200,000 in cash prizes await the winning teams courtesy of main sponsor, Emil’s Chicken. 

The final four matches will be streamed live at the Rhea Gullas Cup’s official Facebook page. 

READ: Latest PBA title sets San Miguel up for 30th crown

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, Rhea Gullas Cup, SEMIFINALS
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.