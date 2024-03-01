Santisima, Castino trade leathers with Japanese foe in Tokyo on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu-based unbeaten prospect Alex Santisima Jr. and PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jhunrille Castino both passed their respective weigh-ins for their bouts in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd.

Santisima, the younger brother of world title challenger Jeo Santisima, fighting under ZIP Sanman’s banner, will face hometown opponent Subaru Murata.

Murata and Santisima will serve as the curtain opener of the six-bout fight card put up by Teiken Promotions.

During Friday’s official weigh-in, Santisima tipped the scales at 121.5 pounds, while Murata weighed in at 121.6 pounds for their eight-round bout.

The 23-year-old Santisima is undefeated in eight fights, with two knockouts. He is the former Philippine super bantamweight champion and will make his debut in the bustling Japanese boxing scene.

Meanwhile, Murata is also undefeated at 5-0 with a perfect 5 knockouts. Santisima will be his second opponent after beating Marvilo Aballe in 2022 via a second-round knockout.

On the other hand, Castino, 25, of Guindulman, Bohol, weighed in at 124.7 lbs, while his foe, Kaneko Kota, stepped on the scales at 125.18 lbs.

They will also trade leathers for eight rounds on the undercard.

Kaneko has a 4-0 record with three knockouts, while Castino has a far more veteran record of 14-4, with four knockouts.

Castino recently beat countryman Ryan Rey Ponteras last December in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

He will be Kaneko’s third Filipino opponent, as the latter has beaten Sugary Montales and Jason Buenaobra by TKO and unanimous decision, respectively.

