Bohol encounter: 26 from Bilar town undergo stress debriefing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 26 individuals from Barangay Campagao, Bilar town in Bohol province were made to undergo stress debriefing following the encounter that happened between government troops and suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) early morning on February 23.

Among them, 13 were minors, Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado said in an advisory.

“Padayon ang atong pag-atiman sa atong mga kaigsoonan sa Campagao, Bilar nga apektado sa nahitabo nga pagsinukliay og bala tali sa mga walhong grupo ug sa atong mga men in uniform,” Aumentado said.

Personnel from the Office of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development (OPSWD) were sent to Brgy. Campagao on Friday, March 1, to speak with members of the six families who lived near the encounter site.

OPSDW personnel also conducted stress debriefing as a “psychological first aid” for the affected individuals.

In addition, the provincial government also distributed food packs.

“Ato gayod nga gihunahuna ang ilang kahimtang ilabina nga adunay mga bata silang kauban sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka nahimutangan karon,” Aumentado said.

Bohol encounter

The Bohol governor said that close coordination with the people in Bilar was also a means to ensure peace and order in the locality.

“Sa atong pagtinabangay, malampuson nato nga mamintinar kanunay ang kalinaw sa atong probinsya,” he added.

A total of five suspected NPA members and one from the government’s side were killed in the bloody encounter.

