Alcoy accident: Motorcycle crashes into barrier; retired seafarer dead, wife hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retired seafarer lost his life while his wife got injured when their motorcycle bumped into a concrete road barrier in Barangay Guiwang, Alcoy, Cebu at around 5:43 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The victims were identified as Tertuliano Bergantin, 66, a former seafarer, and his wife Nimfa Bergantin, 60, a teacher.

The couple, who resides in Barangay Daan-Lungsod, were on their way home from Barangay San Agustin where Nimfa was teaching when the tragedy struck.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Alcoy Municipal Police Chief, Police Captain Jerry De Castro Magsayo said that Tertuliano miscalculated the speed and distance of his driven vehicle upon reaching the downhill curve of Barangay Guiwang and lost control.

After losing control, Tertuliano accidentally bumped into a concrete barrier of the road which resulted in the couple falling off onto the cliff.

Magsayo said that the couple sustained injuries on the different parts of their bodies.

He added that the authorities immediately responded to the accident.

The couple was immediately brought to the Dalaguete Hospital by the responding personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) for medical assistance.

A police report disclosed that the vehicle involved in the accident was brought to the Alcoy Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Despite the immediate response from authorities, Tertuliano succumbed to a cardiac respiratory arrest at around 8:50 p.m. on the same day of the accident.

His cadaver was brought to the Saint Peter Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, Nimfa remains hospitalized, recovering from her injuries, according to Magsayo.

Alcoy is a 5th-class municipality situated approximately 92 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

