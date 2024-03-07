Bongalon says, NAIA pest woes may be an effort to discredit Marcos admin

MANILA, Philippines — House Assistant Majority Leader and Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon suggested that the recent uproar over the “unexpected” appearance of rats and bed bugs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) might be a deliberate attempt to undermine the current administration.

Bongalon pointed out the timing of the controversy and the possibility that it was being used for a destabilization plot.

“Is it possible for this issue to be used for a destabilization plot against the present government? It’s possible. That is my take,” Bongalon said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The officials of Naia should address this and issue a certification that the airports are now pest-free. Because, again, this will put the administration in a bad light since our airports serve as the gateway of foreigners in and out of the country,” he added.

Furthermore, the lawmaker also warned of the possible resurgence of the “tanim-bala” (bullet-planting) scheme committed against passengers for extortion purposes back in 2015.

“This is so unusual. First pests, and now rats? We should not wait until the tanim-bala scheme returns,” Bongalon said.

In line with this, Bongalon sought a legislative investigation on the Naia issue, echoing the call of his fellow lawmaker, Rep. Marissa Magsino of the OFW Party List, who filed House Resolution No. 1615.

Management issue

For his part, Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo said the problem lies with the airport management.

“The solution is simple; we have pest control, right? Then clean those chairs. I observed that many janitors are present there, but no one is in charge of pest control,” Tulfo said.

He likewise suggested Naia look into its old facilities and make renovations to save the country’s reputation following the controversy.

ALSO READ

Mactan airport welcomes 4.8 million passengers in 1st half of 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP