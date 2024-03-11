Chiba Jets outlasts Seoul SK Knights, lord EASL Final Four 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japan B. League’s Chiba Jets reigned supreme in the recently concluded East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four after narrowly defeating the Seoul SK Knights, 72-69, in the championship match held Sunday night, March 10, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Jets pocketed a whopping $1 million for topping the tournament that featured the best pro basketball teams in East Asia.

Team captain Yuki Togashi was named the EASL Final Four “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) after finishing with 24 points, seven assists, and one steal from his 8 of 18 field goals as the Chiba Jets finished their campaign undefeated.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish John Mooney aided Togashi in winning the EASL Final Four title with his double-double game of 14 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Ira Brown was the third double-digit scorer for the Jets with 12 markers, five boards, one assist, and one steal.

Jameel Warney spoiled his massive double-double game for the Knights. He scored 22 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, handed five assists, and got one block as the Korea B. League squad finished as first-runners-up in the tournament.

Youngjun An and Leon Williams tallied 18 and 15 points, respectively.

The Jets survived a tooth-and-nail battle against the Knights in the EASL Final Four after enduring multiple lead changes and deadlocks from the opening tip to the final sound of the buzzer.

The Jets were leading by three, 67-64, with 3:10 left in the final period from Mooney’s layup, but Warney scored a crucial jumper that cut the lead to just one, 66-67.

Still, Xavier Cooks quickly brought back the lead to three, 69-66, with 2:31 left.

Both teams went on scoreless for the next minute until Mooney canned both his free throws to grab a two-possession lead, 70-66, with 1:18 left in the championship match of the EASL Final Four.

Not to be outfought, An fired another triple to cut the lead to one anew, 69-70, just five seconds after Mooney’s free throws.

However, Togashi saved the Jets by making both his free throws with 14 ticks left after getting fouled.

Warney attempted a trey in the dying seconds but didn’t convert to end the game.

