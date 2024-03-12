Unbeatable Deals Await at SM City Cebu 3 Day Sale on March 15-17

Gear up for a shopping extravaganza as SM City Cebu announces its highly anticipated 3 Day Sale on March 15, 16, and 17. Get ready to uncover incredible deals, fabulous finds, and massive savings at one of the region’s premier shopping destinations.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and join SM City Cebu for three days of unbeatable deals and endless excitement!

Shoppers are invited to indulge in a feast of discounts, exciting promotions, and exclusive offers across a diverse array of products and brands. Whether you’re in search of fashion-forward apparel, state-of-the-art gadgets, home essentials, or delectable treats, SM City Cebu promises something for everyone.

Shop and get a chance to win a Suzuki Dzire during the raffle draw.

As an added treat, Prestige members enjoy 10% off all day on March 15 at The SM Store, while SM Advantage Card members get extra 10% off from 3PM to 7PM on March 16 and 17.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and join SM City Cebu for three days of unbeatable deals and endless excitement! Mall hours is extended until 10PM. For updates and inquiries, checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Embassy of France brings French Film Festival in SM City Cebu