PhilSys ID registration now open for kids under 4 years old

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Children up to four years old can now sign up for their Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID, according to an official from the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7).

Edwina Carriaga, the chief administrative officer of PSA-7, told CDN Digital that parents don’t need to bring their children to the registration site. The PSA only requires the child’s demographic data and a front-facing photograph.

During registration, the PSA typically collects the registrant’s demographic data along with biometric information, including fingerprints, iris scan, and a front-facing image.

“Although kulang palang sila sa biometrics for iris and fingerprint kay mo usab pa man gud ang ilang fingerprint ug iris, dili pa siya fully full-grown bitaw,” Carriaga said.

To make this valid, the PSA said that “their PSN (PhilSys Number) will be linked to their parent or legal guardian. Their demographic data and complete biometric information will still be captured at the time of registration but they will have to update and have their biometrics recaptured once they reach the age of 15.”

Despite that, she assured that the kids can have their IDs.

The PSA will only scan their iris and fingerprint when they reach five years old. Parents need to be registered with the PhilID before registering their kids.

They must bring their ID and their child’s birth certificate from the PSA or the local live birth certificate, as these are primary documents required for registration.

Purpose

The main purpose of this initiative is to allow kids to have a valid ID or valid proof of identity at a young age, Carriaga said.

“Nindot man sad nga sa pagkabata pa, duna naka’y valid proof of your identity nga magamit pod sa ubang transactions like naa ma’y mga bata nga kuhaan na’g passport or openan og mga bank accounts. Para pod magamit nila kay naa ma’y ubang transactions nga nag require og ID regardless of age,” she said.

Previously, only individuals aged five and above could register for PhilSys. With new improvements to the system, the PSA now allows children under five to obtain their IDs.

In Central Visayas, there are currently 6.5 million individuals registered in the system as of December 31, 2023.

The PSA aims to have 92 million registered Filipinos for PhilSys by June of this year. As of March, there are already 85 million registrants.

On August 6, 2018, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11055, also known as the Philippine Identification System Act. This law establishes a single national identification system to provide valid proof of identity for Filipino citizens and resident aliens, simplifying public and private transactions. /clorenciana

