Girl with Leukemia Needs Urgent Help

A 5-year-old girl from Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City is appealing for financial help for her ongoing life-saving chemotherapy treatment.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Hyuna Rain, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 7, 2023. Prior to her diagnosis she experienced joint pains, fatigue, on-and off fever, swollen lymph nodes, and unusual paleness. Disturbed by her condition, her parents brought her to the health center for consultation. Laboratory procedures were requested and her complete blood count results showed abnormal counts. She was then recommended for hospital admission where she was given blood transfusion and underwent bone marrow aspiration. Result revealed Hyuna Rain has Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and the most common type of childhood cancer that has a high cure rate with prompt, timely, and appropriate treatment.

Hyuna Rain’s chemotherapy treatment started immediately after diagnosis. It is long and costly, as she needs 3 years to achieve cure. She is now on the delayed intensification phase of treatment that costs more or less Fifteen Thousand Pesos per week.

Hyuna Rain is a sweet, friendly, and playful girl. As a child it is her dream to become a doctor someday. All eyes are on her being the only child. She is deeply loved. When asked about her wish for her daughter, her mother tearfully answered, “It is my wish that my child will be completely cured.” For Hyuna Rain, it is extremely tough for her parents to sustain her treatment without help. Cancer is a catastrophic illness that could lead families in poverty to financial toxicity. Hyuna Rain’s father is a “habal-habal” driver earning more or less Two Thousand Pesos a week while her mother is taking care of the family. Her ongoing chemotherapy had already depleted their very limited resources. Hence, the struggling family is humbly asking for financial assistance to help Hyuna Rain complete her 3-year life-saving chemotherapy treatment.

