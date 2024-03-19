Teacher who made disturbing comments on mental health leaves university in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The college teacher who faced an investigation over his harmful remarks about mental health has left the university.

Candice Gotianuy, President of the University of Cebu (UC), made this announcement while the university last Monday, Mar. 18 was probing the case and debriefing students and teachers affected.

“He is no longer connected with UC… The Faculty is in full agreement that his actions are absolutely unacceptable,” said Gotianuy.

The embattled teacher’s mother, who was also teaching at the same university, has also left the school, she added.

In the meantime, university officials continued to conduct counseling in UC’s Banilad campus in Cebu City, which began last Monday.

“By letting him go and asking the students to see a counselor, we are rebuilding our safe place,” said Gotianuy.

As a result, they have suspended classes for affected students for a week, she added.

“By suspending classes, we are giving students time and space to heal,” she explained.

At least 30 psychiatrists, psychologists, guidance counselors were deployed to UC Banilad for the counseling.

“We are also opening up this sevice to any parent, student, teacher and staff,” added Gotianuy.

Last week, there was an uproar in social media after a video of a college teacher who released triggering and disturbing comments about self-harm went viral.

The teacher in question was a clinical instructor at the College of Nursing in UC Banilad.

According to several students who shared the incident on social media anonymously, the instructor made the comments during one of his classes.

The university’s legal team then began investigating the matter after netizens urged the school to take action against the instructor.

