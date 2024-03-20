PHL ready to face Iraq in FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team is ready to take on Iraq, according to its head coach, Tom Saintfiet.

The team will face Iraq tomorrow, March 21, at the Basra International Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Members of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team flew to Iraq recently after wrapping up their training camp in Dubai, UAE.

READ: World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Philippine Men’s National football team to face Iraq

For Saintfiet, they maximized their limited time to make crucial preparations heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

“It was a great camp; we know we had a limited time, but the organization and staff were top-notch,” Saintfiet said in a statement on the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Facebook page.

“I was satisfied with the progression we made. The motivation and cooperation are high, and we are ready to compete against Iraq,” he added.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

This was contrary to what Saintfiet said before their training camp that the Men’s National Football Team had nothing to lose against the Iraqi team and told the players to enjoy their FIFA qualifiers match experience.

READ: PHL’s new football head coach tells players to enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ experience

“They are all good players. I have a team of quality players with the right mentality and a lot of discipline, and it will be tough for me as the coach to make the choice,” added Saintfiet, a Belgian national.

This will be the first time for the team to compete without using their famous moniker, the “Azkals”, following February’s announcement that the PFF will discontinue using the name. This also coincided with the announcement of Saintfiet’s appointment as the new head coach, replacing German Hans Michael Weiss.

After their March 21 match, the team will head home as they host Iraq at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on March 26.

READ: Three Cebu booters make final cut for PHL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers line-up

Three Cebu players composed of Theo Libarnes, the reigning UAAP Golden Boot and Best Striker awardee from FEU Tamaraws, along with Cebu Football Club’s Jeremiah Borlongan and Chima Uzoka, are part of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team that plays in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP