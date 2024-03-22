PRO-7 ready for legal proceedings against Teves

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The regional police or PRO-7 reaffirm their readiness for legal proceedings against former Negros Oriental 3rd District representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. who was arrested in Dili, East Timor on Thursday.

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the arrest of Teves by the Scientific and Criminal Investigation Police (SCIP) while playing at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

He is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, on March 4, 2023.

Teves, who has been targeted by the International Police (Interpol) Red Notice, is currently in the custody of the Timorese Police awaiting extradition to the Philippines.

Despite not yet receiving an official report regarding Teves’ pursuit, PRO-7’s spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, emphasized that efforts are underway, and they are poised to verify the accuracy of the information once officially communicated.

Pelare highlighted PRO-7’s pivotal role in the case, being the first to investigate, initiate the case, and conduct preliminary proceedings during hot pursuit scenarios.

He expressed confidence in the case submitted to the DOJ, describing it as airtight.

In anticipation of legal hearings, Pelare relayed that their witnesses are fully prepared to testify when called upon.

“We are ready in case our arresting officers will be called to testify…. The assurance of our regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin is ready napud atong mga witnesses in case the trial will start,” he stated.

While PRO-7 handled the initial phases of the investigation, including crime scene analysis and pursuit operations, the finalization and prosecution of the case will be overseen by the DOJ.

Teves is also facing charges related to the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental from March to June 2019, along with violations of firearm and explosives laws due to the discovery of high-caliber weapons and ammunition in his family’s compound.

