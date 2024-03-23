USC NABC Finals unwraps on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited finals of the “The Last Dance” North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup of the University of San Carlos (USC) will fire off this weekend at the USC North Campus gymnasium.

Four of NABC’s divisions will clash in the finals to determine the champions for this season in winner-take-all hardcourt showdowns.

In Division 1, Congressman Matugas’s Bagtik-Batch 1985-1986 will take on Batch 1993 Dragons on March 24 at 4 p.m.

READ: USC NABC ‘Last Dance’ season tips off Nov. 26

Both Bagtik -Batch 1985-1986 and the Batch 1993 Dragons finished the elimination round of the USC NABC with five wins and one loss in hand. Bagtik will heavily rely offensively on Cong. Matugas, who once scored 34 points in one of their games.

Meanwhile, the Dragons will be headed by its big man Bong Eleazar in their USC NABC game on Sunday.

READ: USC NABC Mayor’s Cup introduces seniors division

In Division 2, the Barracudas-Batch 1991 locks horns with the Batch 2000-Millennium Bug in their version of the finals.

Batch 2000 defeated Batch 1997-Ronins, 73-65, on Friday evening, March 22, in their semifinals do-or-die game.

On the other hand, Batch 2006-Fury and Batch 2008 Flyboys will square off in the USC NABC division 3 finals. Both teams finished the elimination round with a 5-1 (win-loss) slate.

Lastly, in division 4, Batch 2011-Sharks will take on Batch 2013 Reapers. Like the finalists in the three other divisions of the NABC, these two teams also had identical 6-1 records in their respective campaigns.

Over 30 teams representing four divisions competed in the USC NABC, which featured various alumni batches from 1982 to 2018.

It’s dubbed “The Last Dance” since this edition of the USC NABC basketball league is going to be the last time that they will have an all-USC-NC and USC Boys High School alumni league.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP