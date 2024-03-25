Oil price hike: Gasoline up by P2.20/liter, diesel by P1.40
MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies will raise fuel prices starting Tuesday, March 26.
Gasoline will go up by P2.20 per liter, while diesel and kerosene will increase by P1.40 and P1.30 per liter, respectively.
Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will implement the upward price adjustment on Tuesday at 6 a.m. Cleanfuel will be the last to raise fuel prices at 4:01 p.m.
READ: Oil prices rise as geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern
Oil prices drift lower on China demand worries
This week’s price increase came after the mixed adjustment implemented last week. On Tuesday, gasoline price went up by 10 centavos per liter but diesel dropped by 10 centavos per liter.
This is the second straight week that gasoline prices rose.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.