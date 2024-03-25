Oil price hike: Gasoline up by P2.20/liter, diesel by P1.40

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | March 25,2024 - 11:28 AM

gas pump

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies will raise fuel prices starting Tuesday, March 26.

Gasoline will go up by P2.20 per liter, while diesel and kerosene will increase by P1.40 and P1.30 per liter, respectively.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will implement the upward price adjustment on Tuesday at 6 a.m. Cleanfuel will be the last to raise fuel prices at 4:01 p.m.

READ: Oil prices rise as geopolitical risk exacerbates supply concern

Oil prices drift lower on China demand worries

This week’s price increase came after the mixed adjustment implemented last week. On Tuesday, gasoline price went up by 10 centavos per liter but diesel dropped by 10 centavos per liter.

This is the second straight week that gasoline prices rose.

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: higher prices, oil price, Oil Prices, price increase
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.