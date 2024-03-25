Bagtik, Barracudas, Flyboys, Reapers win USC NABC titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 1985-86 Bagtik, Batch 1999 Barracudas, Batch 2008 Flyboys, and Batch 2013 Reapers lorded their respective divisions in the North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup finals on Sunday evening, March 24, at the USC North Campus gymnasium.

In Division 1, Batch 1985-86 Bagtik of Cong. Matugas emerged as champions after routing Batch 1993 Dragons, 72-57, in this tournament that featured over 30 alumni teams of the University of San Carlos (USC).

Lou Regidor and Arturo Mata’s duo proved to be too much for the Dragons after they each dropped 22 points to lead Bagtik in their title-clinching victory in the USC NABC.

Bong Eleazar scored 17 points in the Dragons’ losing efforts.

In Division 2 of the USC NABC, The 1999 Barracudas defeated the Batch 2000 Millennium Bugs, 72-63.

Fritz Villamor finished with a game-high 19 points for the Barracudas.

In Division 3, Batch 2008 Flyboys bested Batch 2006 Fury, 84-77.

Rabbi Lequigan dropped a game-high 25-point performance to lead the Flyboys in winning the Division 3 title.

Lastly, The Batch 2013 Reapers defeated Batch 2011 Sharks, 80-66, to rule Division 4 of the USC NABC.

King Osabel fired 37 points to spearhead the Reapers.

The tournament served as USC North Campus and USC Boys High School alumni’s most prominent basketball league.

It featured teams from batches 1982 to 2018 which aimed to foster camaraderie and sportsmanship through the efforts of its organizers in Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ian Callet, Ryan Villaflores (Alumni Affairs president), Jonathan Saso (commissioner/Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas), Lolito Belonguel (VP Internal), Ernest Evangelista (VP external), Kevin Laurel (treasurer), Joshua Mah (secretary), and Galimar Largo (USC school coordinator).

