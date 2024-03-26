Observing Visita Iglesia in Lapu-Lapu

The Holy Week is the culmination of Lent, during which Catholics engage in solemn venerations for seven days to commemorate the passion of Christ that led to his death and resurrection. On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, Filipinos practice Visita Iglesia, a religious tradition wherein devotees visit at least seven or 14 different churches about the Seven Last Words of Jesus or the 14 Stations of the Cross, respectively.

As the town of Lapu-Lapu is blessed to have various parishes within proximity, it is a perfect location for devotees who want to undertake their Visita Iglesia. Here are seven churches within and near Lapu-Lapu City to observe the devotional tradition.

1st Station: Nuestra Señora De Regla – Parish National Shrine

Nuestra Señora de Regla, or Our Lady of the Rule, is located near the Opon port and the closest parish to the Mactan Mandaue Bridge, making it a suitable location to start your Visita Iglesia. It is one of the country’s oldest parishes that was used as a safe place during the siege of the Second World War. It officially became a parish in 1711 and was declared a national shrine in 2007.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/a2yLY2hGjszGzNBC8

2nd Station: Our Lady of Fatima Parish

Heading north towards the neighboring barangay of Pusok, you can find Our Lady of Fatima Parish. It celebrates its feast day every October 13 in commemoration of the time when the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared before three children, Francisco, Jacinta, and Lucia, on the same date in 1917.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/f4zQ5qB4YUChntwD7

3rd Station: Sto. Niño de Cebu – Mactan Parish

Two barangays away, bound in the same direction, would lead you to Sto. Niño de Cebu – Mactan Parish. This church was originally a Nuestra Señora de Regla district before it was officially donned as a parish in 1996. Its boundaries include Mactan alongside its nearby barangays, Bankal, Buaya, and Punta Engaño.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dZ78dWyphVtFK6Bh6

4th Station: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish – Pajac

Nestled at the heart of Barangay Pajac, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish was established in 1996. It celebrates its feast day for its patron, St. Joseph the worker and protector, every first day of June, while they also observe the feast day of the Sacred Heart of Jesus every third Sunday of the same month.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8DgsqBLfLaYMAf5N6

5th Station: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish – Marigondon

Envisioned and built by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in 1996, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish, located in Marigondon, serves as a huge edifice for Catholicism in the area. It was acknowledged as an official parish on September 8, 1998, and became its annual feast day.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/JNFSmAwzTH49xTdm9

6th Station: Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, located in the barangay of Babag, is also under the administration of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. This title of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which depicts her holding the child Jesus, is known for its bountiful miracles through healing. The parish celebrates its feast day every third Sunday of June.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/o9L8VRSLuuqVksnJ6

7th Station: San Roque Parish – Cordova

Although not found in Lapu-Lapu anymore, the San Roque Parish in Cordova is only 10 to 15 minutes away from the previous parish found in Babag. As early as 1863, the church was already designated for parochial status, with Sr. San Roque as its patron saint. It was destroyed by a massive typhoon in 1877. Still, the town’s faith made it possible to be rebuilt again from alternative materials until it eventually had its concrete structure over the decades.

You may locate the parish through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/JzqmsNisDk2FBbis6

More than a practice of devotion, Visita Iglesia is a perfect time to reflect on one’s spirituality. At the same time, it is also a chance to spend time with your family and friends away from the overwhelming burdens of your daily struggles.

