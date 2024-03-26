Watsons Stores Ready to Implement Enhanced Discounts for Seniors and PWDs on Basic Necessities

Watsons, the leading retailer in health, wellness, and beauty products, wholeheartedly supports the recent administrative order that extends additional discounts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) for necessities and prime commodities. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Energy, has ratified a joint administrative order introducing a 5% special discount for senior citizens and PWDs.

In a significant update to the administrative order, the special discount has been elevated from Php65 to Php125 per week, with a commitment to reassess this every five years. Moreover, the purchase limit has been raised to P2,500 weekly, a substantial increase from the previous cap of P1,300. These adjustments reflect a concerted effort to better align the discounts with the current economic landscape and the needs of senior citizens and PWDs, ensuring they have greater access to essential goods without undue financial strain.

Watsons recognizes the importance of this initiative in addressing the challenges faced by senior citizens and PWDs, particularly amid rising costs and fixed incomes. Through its collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by FDA Director General Dr. Samuel A. Zacate and ably supported by Ms. Joyce Cirunay, Director of the Center for Drug Regulation and Research (CDRR), Watsons is committed to supporting and facilitating the implementation of this law across its stores. By working closely with regulatory authorities and actively participating in initiatives that benefit vulnerable communities, Watsons reaffirms its dedication to social responsibility and inclusivity.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORY