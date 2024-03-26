Down Under Promotions supports ICC Bluehawks and BPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Sydney-bound Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC) Bluehawks senior men’s basketball team has earned the support of Down Under Promotions Sports and Events in their preparation for the Australian Chinese Basketball Association (ACBA).

To recall, the ICC Bluehawks will represent the Philippines in the upcoming ACBA, which kicks off tomorrow. Besides the Philippines, they are the official representatives of the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA).

The Bluehawks earned their spot in representing the Philippines after topping the NCRAA Season 29.

They will compete against seven other teams from Africa, New South Wales, and Malaysia.

Their campaign starts tomorrow, March 27, and runs until April 3. Notably, NCRAA general manager and two-time Executive of the Year awardee Buddy Encarnado, who also runs the Pasig City MCW Sports in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), will be present.

For Down Under Promotions Chairman Julius Escobar, their support for the ICC Bluehawks is part of their commitment to unite sports across borders.

“We stand firm in our unwavering commitment to uniting sports across borders. Our recent partnership with ACBA and the NCRAA exemplifies our dedication to enhancing the global sports landscape,” said Down Under Promotions chairman Julius Escobar.

“The ACBA tournament has long been a symbol of athleticism and multicultural exchange within mainland Australia,” added.

BPBL SUPPORT

In addition to supporting the Bluehawks, Down Under Promotions Sports and Events has also committed to helping one of the Philippines’ most comprehensive grassroots basketball leagues, the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL).

BPBL recently wrapped up its regional legs and will soon announce the official venues for its national finals, with the Municipality of Carmen in north Cebu planned as one of those venues.

“We support the BPBL, offering a unique opportunity to improve grassroots basketball in the Philippines, with the potential for international collaboration and exposure. Moreover, there are Australian grassroots players with Filipino heritage eagerly looking forward to competing in the Philippines, creating excitement on both sides,” said Escobar.

Besides Carmen, Bohol, other cities in the Visayas are eyed to host the BPBL National Finals, which will happen later this year.

