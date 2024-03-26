Cebu Daily Newscast: Father jailed for gunning down son in Lahug, Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast to know the latest news in and out of Cebu.



Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Father jailed for gunning down son in Lahug, Cebu City

A 63-year-old father landed in jail after he allegedly gunned down his own son whom he had an altercation on Monday, March 25 inside their home in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Police arrested the father, identified as Eugenio Bontilao Caballes, 63. He is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station while the victim was identified as Kenn Pondar Caballes, 28, who died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head.

According to initial reports from investigators at the Mabolo Police Station, the son first had an argument with his mother. The father then intervened but was struck with a wooden plank by the victim resulting to a wound on his neck.

The father then grabbed an unlicensed firearm and opened fire at Kenn, hitting him on the head.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas confirmed today that the region has recorded a total of 115 reported cases of pertussis from January to March this year.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of Regional Epidemiologist and Surveillance Unit confirmed in a news forum this morning that of the number, 42 were confirmed cases of pertussis most of them infants.

And of the 42, six have died whose ages ranged from zero to two months old.

The World Health Organization describes pertussis as whooping cough and is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis that spreads easily from person to person mainly through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

Despite previously expressing doubts about his confidence in some incumbent councilors due to their lack of cooperation with his vision, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama appears to have reconsidered his stance.

Recently, Rama announced that these councilors would still be part of his alliance for the 2025 midterm elections as Partido Barug was already finalizing its possible lineup for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

He said Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia would remain his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections under the Partido Barug banner, with most incumbent councilors still running alongside him.

While the lineup for the city council in the South district is already complete, three slots remain vacant for the North district, awaiting finalization.

Finally, in entertainment, mura’g nakamove on na ang kanhi-sweethearts nga sila si Daniel Padilla ug Kathryn Bernardo sa ilang mga tagsa-tagsa ka mga kinabuhi upat ka buwan human nila gianunsyo ang ilang panagbuwag.

Apan, nakuha ni Padilla ang atensyon sa mga netizen sa dihang iyang gi greet ang actress sa pagsaulog niini sa iyang 28th birthday karong adlawa.

Nipost si Padilla sa iyang Instagram story sa tungang gabii sa Martes, Marso 26, diin giupload niya ang usa ka artfully, blurred photo nga mủrag selfie ni Bernardo kuyog ang greeting nga “Happy Birthday” nga gisuwat sa Japanese nga language.

