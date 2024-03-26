Missing man found dead in Barangay Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 50-year-old man who had been missing for two weeks was found dead in Sitio Golivas, Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Adriano Fuentes Durano, a resident of Kiniasan, Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Malubog Police Community Precinct, stated that on Tuesday morning, they received a call from a concerned citizen about the possible presence of a dead body in the area.

The call was made due to a foul odor emanating from the location. They confirmed the presence of a dead person upon first sighting the victim’s knee.

His identity was further confirmed by his son, who recognized his t-shirt and shorts. The body was found in a hole covered with garbage.

Libres said that on March 9, Durano’s relatives reported to them that he has been missing since March 5.

Since the body was already in the decomposition stage, Libres said that he would recommend performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Lata na maong request mi og autopsy para maklaro unsay namatyan,” Libres said.

The police are still conducting further investigations into the incident to determine the identity of the perpetrator.

