The Hospital at Maayo partners with Toyota Mandaue South to promote Women’s Health

In celebration of National Women’s Month, The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) hosted a Women’s Health forum for the women employees of Toyota Mandaue South entitled She Talks about HERmones, held last March 19, 2024.

Leading the forum is Dr. Carmina Joyce Alferez, a renowned OBGYN and The Hospital at Maayo’s Chief of Clinics who strongly advocates women’s health and cancer awareness. She brought to light the various issues that women go through in the stages of their lives to empower women to take charge of their health. She talked about women’s menstrual cycle, diseases that commonly affect women, the risk factors that lead to it, and the preventive measures we can take to lessen it.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

It is a disorder in the ovaries that causes hormonal imbalance – affecting 1 out of 10 women worldwide. Common symptoms include:

irregular menses; trying to get pregnant but unable to; acne spread; and having hair in parts of the body that should not have hair.

Cervical Cancer

“It is the second most common cancer among women, just after breast cancer. But it is the most common cancer of the female genital tract”, said Dr. Alferez. Risks that can cause this cancer include:

having multiple sexual partners; a low immune system; an unhealthy lifestyle; and having a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection through sexual intercourse.

Treatment for this disease should start as early as you’ve had sexual contact. Early detection is vital to recovery and adjusting your habits to a suitable and healthy lifestyle.

Breast Cancer

Although women are more at risk of getting Breast Cancer, men can develop it as well. But with the commitment to preventive habits and a healthy lifestyle, you can lessen your risk of breast cancer that includes:

growing lumps; distortion of skin; unusual discharge from the nipple; pain in the bones; and sweating near the breast area.

Dr. Alferez also discussed a self-examining procedure that women can do to steadily check for any abnormalities in their breasts and take action (consult with your doctors) once there is one.

Knowledge and Practice

“Education is to take control of your life,” Dr. Alferez said. By learning and retaining this valuable knowledge shared in the forum, It is the hope of The Hospital at Maayo (THAM ) that everybody can take proactive steps to prevent risks and manage their health effectively.

One of these preventive steps is to develop a healthy lifestyle. As Dr. Alferez stated, “If you had PCOS, you may have it again. It doesn’t go away for a long time. That is why you have to keep your lifestyle in check.” So engaging in a more active and healthy lifestyle can decrease your risk, not only to PCOS, but to cervical and breast cancer as well.

“If you’re not a mom, you’re a sister. If you’re not a sister, you’re a caregiver – if you’re not a caregiver, you’re a spouse – there’s always something for a woman to do except attend to herself,” Dr. Alferez highlighted. Women may face many challenges along their life’s journey. But they, and all of us, should never neglect our health, so finding a way to balance our well-being and duties has to be observed.

‘The Hospital at Maayo’ offers a wide array of healthcare services for women through its Women’s Wellness Unit, including but not limited to OBGYN consultations, ultrasounds, pap smears, and other holistic healthcare to help women become champions of their health.

“What do we want to do as a woman? You have to empower yourself; now you know –you know better,” Dr. Alferez concluded.

For inquiries or appointments, you can contact The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) at (032) 888 2662 or 0998 962 1234 or visit their Facebook page at The Hospital at Maayo. You can also find them at Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang. Mandaue City Cebu.