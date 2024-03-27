The Hospital at Maayo advocates for Colon Cancer Awareness

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month with an awareness forum dubbed “I Gut the Feeling!” – a seminar last March 11 dedicated to discussing insights on Colon Cancer and empowering the fight against it.

Lecturing the awareness forum is THAM’s Medical Director, Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, a renowned gastroenterologist. Dr. Liu is passionate about sharing his knowledge and advocacy for the prevention of this widely affecting disease.

Participants of the forum were from different sectors and was broadcast through Facebook Live (https://fb.watch/qST5zXpyMh/) for online viewers to immerse and participate in the discussion. This seminar aims to equip everyone with the knowledge and resolve to practice strategies to reduce the risks of colon cancer that includes a history of long-term intestinal problems like colitis or polyposis; as well as having a family member or two with a history of colorectal cancer, among others.

The forum stressed the importance of the available prevention methods and early cancer detection to ensure successful treatment procedures – as cancer ranks third as the leading cause of death in the Philippines and colon cancer ranks 4th among the other cancers.

It is as alarming as “we’re seeing young people — people in their 20s and 30s — who developed colon cancer,” says Dr. Liu. The American Cancer Society even lowered the recommended screening age to 45 years old from the usual 50. “Colon cancer does not discriminate,” Dr. Liu added.

Regardless of background, race, or age, everyone may be at risk due to lifestyle choices such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and an unhealthy diet consisting of high saturated fats, highly processed meats with preservatives, and lack of fiber-rich food.

The forum also highlighted the power of readily available preventive measures and their critical role in early detection to ensure successful treatment of Colon Cancer. These screening tests include CT colonography, stool test, and colonoscopy.

For more information about the available screening tests, please contact The Hospital at Maayo through our landline at (032) 888 2662 or phone number: 0998 962 1234. You may also follow our official Facebook page: The Hospital at Maayo; or visit us at Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

