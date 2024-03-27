Cebu City buy-bust: Over P12M ‘shabu’ seized from 2 HVIs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police confiscated over P12 million worth of suspected shabu from the possession of two men during a bust-bust operation in Brgy. Bulacao, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, March 26.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at around 10 p.m. in Lower Sario in Brgy. Bulacao.

One of the suspects was identified as Joevanie Padigos dela Cerna alias “Banoy,” a 46-year-old resident of Brgy. Candulawan in Talisay City, and his alleged accomplice, Franco Cortes Corominas alias “Daot,” a 44-year-old resident of Eskina Sudlon in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

The police said in its report that both men were listed as High-value individuals (HVIs).

Cebu City buy-bust

Moreover, the CCPO report said that law enforcers recovered five small transparent plastic packs, three medium sized packs, and 16 large packs believed to contain shabu from the possession of Dela Cerna.

Meanwhile, one large plastic pack of suspected shabu was confiscated from Corominas.

In all, police said that the confiscated shabu totaled 1,800 grams and had a street value of P12,240,000.

The buy-bust operation was a joint initiative of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of CCPO.

In its report, CCPO said that the buy-bust operation was planned after placing the two suspects under surveillance for two weeks.

Drug source

According to the CCPO, the two HVIs were able to dispose three to five kilos of shabu per week to buyers in Brgy. Bulacao in Cebu City and its neighboring barangays.

Furthermore, police said that they source their supply of shabu from a known drug personality who is currently detained at the Leyte Regional Prison in Brgy. Mahagna, Abuyog in Leyte province.

As of this writing, Dela Cerna and Corominas remain detained at the CCPO detention facility while the police prepare complaints for the possession and sale of dangerous drugs that will soon be filed against them.

