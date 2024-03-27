Yogi Ruiz: Salaries, incentives for City Hall employees must be paid on time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Job order (JO) employees at the Cebu City Hall have not been paid their salaries from January to March 2024.

They have not also received their share of the Charter Day incentive amounting to P5, 000 each.

Councilors Noel Wenceslao and Nestro Archival have raised a concern on the delay in the release of their pay and incentives since an appropriation for the purpose was include in the 2024 budget.

Former Customs Commissioner Yogi Ruiz said he will make sure that delays in the payment of salaries and incentives will no longer happen if he becomes mayor of Cebu City.

Unpaid salaries

Ruiz, who has already expressed his intension to run for mayor in the midterm elections scheduled on May 2025, said the payment of salaries and other incentives should never be delayed because the families of the unpaid employees depend on these for their daily needs.

“Ang makalolooy ang pamilya sa atong mga kaigsuonan. Professional executive officer man ta, we have to make sure that all employees nato, holding sensitive positions especially administrative and financial resources, they must be competent, qualified, and they must know their job,” Ruiz said.

“Nakahinumdum ko kaniadto, nag-trabaho man ko niadto’g clerk once sa city hall, taas na kaayo nang delay namo nga duha ka adlaw. Pagtrabaho nako kaniadto as Custom’s Commissioner, wala gyud ko kasuway nga ang sweldo sa atong empleyado ma-delay, bisa’g kausa,” he added.

The lack of appointment papers coming from the mayor’s office was the reason cited for the delay in the release of the JOs salaries and incentives.

The Cebu City Hall currently has 3,357 JOs.

