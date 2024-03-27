Boxing trainer Domingo is confident Jerusalem will upset Shigeoka 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran boxing trainer, Michael Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, is confident that his prized ward Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem will make a repeat of the latter’s January 2023 world title victory in Japan.

The Cebu-based Jerusalem will face the defending World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion, Yudai Shigeoka, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, March 31.

Jerusalem, Domingo, and stablemate Kevin Jake Cataraja arrived in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, March 27.

For Domingo, he is confident Jerusalem will pull off another stunning upset like what the latter did in January 2023 when he dethroned erstwhile WBO world minimumweight champion Masataka Taniguchi via a second-round technical knockout in Osaka.

Domingo attributed Jerusalem’s winning the fight to his intense training and excellent weight management.

“Makaingon ko nga gwapo ug nindot ang preparation namo kay so far karon iyahang timbang 107 pounds, pero sige pa sya kaon. Wala naglisud ug pa reduce. Hangtod karon presko pa iyahang nawng ug panglawas,” Domingo told CDN Digital.

“One-hundred percent condition gyud ni siya,” he added.

Formula to beat Shigeoka

Domingo also revealed they already have the formula to beat Shigeoka, who fights similarly with Taniguchi as lefties or southpaw.

Jerusalem has a record of 21 wins with 12 knockouts and three defeats, while Shigeoka is unbeaten in eight fights with five knockouts.

To recall, Jerusalem’s first world title fight in 2017 stakes the same title that Shigeoka is currently defending. However, Jerusalem lost that bout against Wanheng Minayothin of Thailand by unanimous decision.

“Gamay ra ang adjustment. Tapos iyahang style, pareho ni Taniguchi, similar kay pareho walhon. Ang deperensya lang si Yodai (Shigeoka) molihok gamay, makaingon ko nga mogukod mi gamay para maabtan namo siya, naa siya pagka amateur ug pagka technical nga style,” said Domingo.

“Usa ka gwapo nga igo ra gyud kinahanglan kay kani si Yodai, eight fights pa ni siya, wala pa siya kasuway ug kontra pareho ug caliber ug pareho ka kusog ni Melvin,” he added.

World title drought

Domingo further explained that they didn’t want Jerusalem to feel pressured to win the title and end the Philippines’ drought in winning a world title.

Instead, they just continued training since they had the upper hand in experience and acclimatization since Japan was just an hour ahead of the Philippines in time, and Jerusalem had been used to its climate.

It’s also a complete contrast to Jerusalem’s situation in Puerto Rico, where he lost the WBO world title to hometown boxer Oscar Collazo five months after winning it against Taniguchi.

“Wala namo gi-mind ang pressure. Mas excited na hinuon mi, kay pag 2023, kay kami naka break sa drought. So karon kung tagaan sa kahigayunan, naka training naman ta, kaloy-an sa Ginuo, maayo unta makadaog sya. Wala nay rason, pareho na ug oras kumpara sa kalisud didto sa Puerto Rico nga bali ang oras,” Domingo said.

