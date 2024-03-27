Cebu Daily Newscast: 6 Cebu graduates top medical technologists licensure exam 2024

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Six graduates from Cebu universities recently made it to the top 10 list of the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination for March 2024.

In the result released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday, Jeency Aguhar Pilapil from Cebu Doctors University (CDU) garnered the 1st place with 93 percent rating.

A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Bridge early Tuesday, March 26, 2024, causing the span to collapse and the presumed deaths of six people.

Here’s what we know so far about the disaster:

The operators of the Dali cargo ship issued a mayday call that the vessel had lost power moments before the crash, but the ship still headed toward the span at “a very, very rapid speed,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

Authorities in Minglanilla, southern Cebu are hot on the heels of the suspects behind the shooting of a construction worker on Monday evening, March 25, 2024.

The fatal shooting reportedly happened in Purok Nangka, Lower Lipata in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Ang OPM singer JK Labajo nipadayag sa iyang kabalaka ngadto sa usa ka 2-month-old baby nga gidala sa ginikanan niini ngadto sa iyang concert.

Niingon si Labajo nga “babies under one year old are sensitive to loud noises.”

