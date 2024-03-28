Church visits are allowed only until 10 p.m. – Police chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Church visits on Maundy Thursday will only be allowed until 10 p.m. the chief of the Cebu City police announced on Thursday, March 28.

Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the public is not allowed inside religious places past 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

He explained that the limitation in time is effected in order to prevent untoward incidents that usually happen when individuals get drunk.

Dalogdog said that by late evening, police personnel will be encouraging devotees to end their church visits when 10:00 p.m. comes around.

“Sa mga simbahan, so far nadeploy na nato tanan atong mga personnel…Unyang gabii, modagsa na pud og sugod ang mga tawo. Pero kutob lang pud sila alas 10 sa gabii…Naa gyuy limit sa oras lang. Hangtod lang unyang gabii, alas dyes sa gabii,” he said.

Dalogdog, together with Police Colonel Noel R. Flores, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, led the inspection conducted by authorities on Thursday morning.

Some personnel from the CCPO inspected the situation at the Pier 3, South Bus Terminal, Good Sheperd, and Tabor Hills to ensure that the security preparations are properly implemented in those areas.

Authorities took the time to ask some passengers on their way home to their provinces about their experiences and talk with officers assigned in each area for the Holy Week coverage.

In every area of convergence, Police Assistance Desks (PADs) are set up for civilians to easily ask for help from police in case of emergencies.

Poochi, one of the K9 dogs from the EOD, demonstrated how contrabands are detected after inspecting the bags of passengers at the South Bus Terminal.

To show how this works, police officers placed a bullet in a garbage can which was easily detected by Poochi after sniffing it.

After the inspection, Dalogdog said that they have not received any reports of crimes in the city during Maundy Thursday or during church visits.

“So far, sa atong obserbasyon ganina, nagsuroy ta didto sa sea port, nangadto ta sa South Bus Terminal, ug nag-adto pud ta didto sa Good Shephard. Nya karon diri sa Tabor Hills,” he said.

“Wala pa tay nadawat nga mga reports nga adunay mga concern so peaceful ang atong pagsaulog sa atoang observance sa atong Holy Week,” added Dalogdog.

While some individuals have already headed home to their respective towns in the previous days, a significant number of people still flocked the terminals on Thursday morning.

In light of this, Dalogdog relayed that there are enough security personnel deployed in every area to maintain the peace and order.

“Kompleto pud ang atong security. Naa tay ginadeploy didto nga katong Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD K9), K9 units, K9 dogs. Naa pud dito ang atong mga civil security unit. Naa tay mga private security guard. Aduna pud kitay mga (PADS) Police Assistance Desks sa matag terminal,” he said.

For a solemn observance of Holy Week this year, Dalogdog reminded the public that alcoholic drinks and bladed weapons are not allowed inside places of worship.

“Ato lang gihapon ginabawalan kaning magdala og mga ilimnon nga makahubog. Magdala og kanang mga bladed weapon kay mao na siyay cause naay mga insidente. Naay magdinunggabay labi na pag makainom na,” he stated.

In addition to this, he reminded those who will be leaving their homes to travel elsewhere for the long weekend to always check the condition of their vehicles and to bring their driver’s license.

For those who will be going on Church visits for Visita Iglesia, he urged them to bring water in order to avoid heat stroke amidst the hot weather in Cebu City and to keep their homes secure.

