Jet Lee, Riding-in-Tandem Senators, and Motovloggers Team Up for Bohol’s Biggest Motorcycle Tourism Loop

Riding in tandem, Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Joseph Victor (JV) Ejercito, along with Philippine Motorcycle Tourism ambassadress Jet Lee, were among the participants of the biggest motorcycle loop yet in Bohol, The Bohol Loop 2024. The event started on March 23 and ended on March 24, with several moto-vloggers joining the ride.

With the loop’s aim to boost tourism and introduce new destinations in the province, the first international chain resort in Bohol, Bestwestern Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao, has partnered with the event as the official residence of the loopers. This demonstrates the resort’s ability to host several luminaries from the country while allowing participants to enjoy the pristine beauty of Alona Beach in a secure environment. This also reinforces its strategic location as an idyllic island destination.

It is worth noting that Bohol has been hailed as the first UNESCO GEOPARK in the Philippines, and including this award-winning province in your loop again means that this destination captured your hearts. Margarita Nograles

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Philippine Tourism Promotions Board (TPB)

The day before the first leg of the leisure ride event, Loopers gathered at the Old Tagbilaran Airport to have their motorcycles checked and to claim their kits for the following day’s ride. As one of the event partners, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort supported the Loopers by offering international cuisine at their event booth until March 24, 2024, when the event successfully concluded with grand fireworks. The booth became the ideal destination for Loopers seeking a break from the leisure ride, bringing the hospitality for which the property is known within easy reach of the participants.

Domestic and Sustainable Tourism Recovery

On its second run in the province, the Bohol Loop 2024 recorded 2,001 participants this year, compared to last year’s fresh start of 1,300. On the first day, loopers traveled approximately 287 km, starting from the Old Tagbilaran Airport to their first destinations, including the Anda Tourist Information Center, Cadapdapan Rice Terraces, Trinidad Municipal Hall, and back to the Old Tagbilaran Airport to conclude the first leg. Along this route, loopers were expected to witness various geosites such as Combeto Cave, Cabagnow Pool Cave, Lamanok Island, Can-umantad Falls, Canawa Cave, Princess, Manan-aw Cave, Alicia Panoramic, Alicia Schist, Batungay Caverns, Chocolate Hills, Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary, and Cadapdapan Rice Terraces.

In an interview with David Tuting, the event’s Producer and Director, he mentioned, “The event aims to reintroduce travel destinations and introduce newer destinations; I even figured out there is a beautiful waterfall here called the Can-umantad Falls; that’s what is fun about it: the impact on the tourism aspect of the Province of Bohol.”

On the second day, loopers traveled approximately 307-310 km, starting from their respective accommodations. Continuing the leisure ride, key figures housed at the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort, including Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Senator Joseph Victor (JV) Ejercito, Philippine Motorcycle Tourism Ambassadress Jet Lee, and moto vloggers, convoyed and commenced their second day at the resort. The route included destinations such as Punta Cruz Watchtower, Clarin Municipal Hall, Danao Adventure Park, Getafe Municipal Hall, Ubay Municipal Hall, Pilar Malinao Dam, Bilar Municipal Hall, and Baluarte Baclayon, concluding at the Old Tagbilaran Airport. Along this route, loopers were expected to sightsee various geosites such as Maribojoc Uplifted Marine Terrace, Loon Uplifted Marine Terrace, Our Lady of Light Church, Batungay Caverns, Alicia Schist, Princess Manan-aw Cave, and Chocolate Hills.

A couple from Cebu City who participated in the event expressed joy completing the two-day leisure ride. Mikee Rama expressed her gratitude to the locals they encountered, enjoying the scenic views at every stop. Her partner Neil Gloria also shared how their group emphasized cautious and defensive driving, underscoring the diverse driving skill sets encountered on the road.

Senator Joseph Victor (JV) Ejercito, an advocate for Philippine Motorcycle Tourism and a participant in the Bohol Loop 2024, shared his memorable experience with the destinations of the loop and expressed gratitude to the people of Bohol: “Bohol has one of the best beaches, kompleto [dahil] may chocolate hills, mga bundok, magagandang simbahan, pagkain at ang pinaka importante [ay] mababait ang mga Boholano. Salamat sa iyong mainit na pagtanggap.”.

Tuting also mentioned, ‘We are using a mobile application wherein we can precisely locate the loopers’ positions. The reason they need to take photos of these places and scan the QR codes is to verify their visit to these destinations. The photo ops serve the purpose of sharing their experiences on social media, thereby aiding in the promotion of these destinations.’ This reinforces the event’s efforts to promote tourism through this innovative strategy.

The Bohol Loop 2024 was a resounding success, with loopers treated to tunes, exciting raffle draws from major sponsors, and a captivating grand finale fireworks display. In her message at the closing event, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Philippine Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Margarita Nograles, highlighted, “It is worth noting that Bohol has been hailed as the first UNESCO GEOPARK in the Philippines, and including this award-winning province in your loop again means that this destination captured your hearts.”.

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao proudly serves as the official Residence partner for the Bohol Loop 2024. The island’s premier international chain resort is on the picturesque Alona Beach in Bohol Province. For bookings, head to www.bwplusivywall-panglao.com or check out their Facebook Page @bwplusivywallpanglao for further details.

