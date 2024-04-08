PH, allies conduct joint maritime drills in WPS

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, along with its key security allies — the United States, Australia, and Japan — on Sunday held their inaugural joint maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), responding to rising tensions caused by China’s aggressive actions in the region.

The multilateral “maritime cooperative activity” (MMCA) took place just before the first trilateral summit of Philippines, United States, and Japan leaders in Washington DC. Discussions during the summit are expected to prioritize issues in the South China Sea.

Sunday’s exercises involved the Philippine Navy’s frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) with antisubmarine warfare AW159 helicopter and patrol ship BRP Valentin Diaz (PS-177), the US Navy’s littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS-26), the Royal Australian Navy’s frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH-152), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s destroyer JS Akebono (DD-108). The United States and Australia each deployed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The four ships conducted communication and photo exercises, division tactics, and other drills west of Luzon covering Palawan and northern Luzon within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Chinese warships were also in the vicinity shadowing the participating vessels in the exercises with distances of at least 4 to 8 nautical miles, a government source told the Inquirer.

“These activities were designed to enhance the different forces’ abilities to work together effectively in maritime scenarios,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

‘National interest’

“The MMCA demonstrated the participating countries’ commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific through interoperability exercises in the maritime domain. It will also contribute greatly to the AFP’s capability development,” it said.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, overlapping these with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, and Taiwan, and Beijing continues to ignore the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims.

Department of National Defense spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong would rather describe the MMCA as a “show of unity” rather than a show of force.

“We’re just practicing what is allowed under international law. As I said, it’s a show of unity. If they (China) consider it as a show of force, that is up to them,” he told reporters.

“What we’re doing is something that’s practiced by all civilized nations in the world … and what is important is that we are doing this in the name of our national interest in the Philippines. As I mentioned, what we’re getting out of this is the enhancement of our capability and our interoperability with our partners,” he pointed out.

Earlier, the defense chiefs of the Philippines, the United States, Australia, and Japan said the MMCA was a demonstration of their countries’ “collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“We stand with all nations in safeguarding the international order—based on the rule of law—that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region. Our four nations reaffirm the position regarding the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to dispute,” they said in a joint statement.

Fisherfolk worried

Reacting to concerns that the naval drills in the West Philippine Sea might provoke China, Sen. Francis Tolentino on Sunday said these would actually promote stability in the region.

“China is not being provoked but being made to realize that peace and stability in the region is likewise to serve their interests,” Tolentino said.

The fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) on Saturday cautioned that the upcoming naval drills could escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea, at the “further expense” of Filipino fishermen.

“It is the Filipino fisherfolk all over again who will bear the brunt of China’s retaliation against these provocative naval drills with other countries,” said Pamalakaya national chair Fernando Hicap.

Last month, Chinese coast guard blasted water cannons on a Philippine supply boat headed to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, causing injuries to at least three sailors onboard and heavy damage to the wooden vessel.

He argued that past foreign military exercises have failed to deter China Coast Guard vessels from Philippine territorial waters, and instead spurred an increase in Chinese forces.

Hicap questioned why the Marcos administration continues to participate in such maritime exercises, emphasizing the need for international pressure on China to leave Philippine waters.

National Alliance Gabriela also condemned what it claimed as the military intervention of the United States and its allied nations, including Japan and Australia, in the Philippines’ ongoing maritime dispute with China.

Gabriela said the military drills were contributing to escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

“The presence of foreign military forces in the West Philippine Sea not only threatens our territorial integrity but also jeopardizes the safety and livelihoods of local communities and fishermen,” said Gabriela Secretary General Clarice Palce.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the women’s group also called for the immediate withdrawal of Chinese forces from Philippine sovereign territories and demanded an end to Beijing’s harassment of Filipino fishermen in Philippine waters.

Pending Senate bills

Tolentino, chair of the Senate special committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, also pushed for the completion of bills establishing Philippine naval defense and strategic bases.

In a statement, the senator said he wanted the Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act completed and another bill, the Philippine Navy Basing Strategy 2040, included.

Tolentino authored the two bills that sought to strengthen and establish the Philippines’ jurisdiction over the waters around the archipelago.

The Philippine Navy Archipelagic Defense Act aims to create a “naval chain” from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi, with corresponding funds the national government would allocate.

The Philippine Navy Basing Strategy 2040, meanwhile, outlines crucial steps to enhance the country’s naval capabilities and safeguard territorial waters. —WITH REPORTS FROM TINA G. SANTOS AND RUSSEL LORETO

