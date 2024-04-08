Maiqui padayon nga nagpatambal, nagpasalamat kang Robi: Fighting!

Bisan pa man sa iyang ka busy sa iyang trabaho, gisiguro ni Robi Domingo nga makuyogan ang iyang asawa nga si Maiqui Pineda sa iyang treatment session sa ospital.

Padayon nga nagpatambal si Maiqui sa iyang rare autoimmune disease nga gitawag og “dermatomyositis,” usa ka “uncommon inflammatory condition characterized by muscle weakness and skin rash.”

Sa iyang Instagram Stories, mipakita si Robi og mga hulagway nga kuha gikan sa maong treatment session.

READ: Robi Domingo gikasal na kang Maiqui Pineda

Matud ni Robi nga milanat og sobra napulo ka oras ang treatment ni Maiqui, ang pinakadugay nila nga pag istar sa ospital aron sa pagpatambal sukad nga ma-diagnose ang iyang asawa nga dunay “dermatomyositis.”

Treatment

“Time for her treatment! (emoji). Went here at around 745 am, we finished before 7pm,” gisuwat nga caption ni Robi sa iyang post.

Makita sa mga hulagay nga gi-share ni Robi si Maiqui nga nakatog samtang galingkod sa bangko.

READ: Robi Domingo assures fiancée diagnosed with autoimmune disease: ‘Whatever happens, I choose you’

“@iamrobidomingo already sleepy but we still have 4-5 hours to go (emoji),” sey ni Robi.

Dugang niya, “We initially thought it was until after lunch time.”

Sa laing post, makita si Robi nga naglingkod samtang nagtan-aw sa iyang cellphone.

“Ok I was wrong, the whole treatment is now 7-8 hours long since they increased the dosage (emoji),” sey ni Robi.

READ: Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda’s wedding to push through amid her battle with rare autoimmune disease

Sorry and thank you

Nangayo og pasaylo si Maiqui sa iyang bana tungod sa kadugay sa iyang treatment.

Matud niya, “Sorry and thank you so much @iamrobidomingo for being with me!!!! 4 more to go.”

Human sa pila ka oras, nag post na usab si Robi og laing hulagway sa iyang IG, “Then the medical prods told us it will be until around 6pm (emoji). LABAN!”

Sa laing bahin, nagpasalamat si Maiqui human siya ibalhin og mas kumportable nga lingkuranan para sa nahabilin nga pila ka oras sa iyang treatment, “Finally moved to the lazy boy chair. 3 more hours. Fighting!!! @iamrobidomingo.”

Gitawag usab niya nga “best hubby” si Robi sa iyang appreciation post human siya magpatambal, “DONE!!! We’ve been here since 8 am.

“Now to finally go home and rest. Can’t thank @iamrobidomingo enough for being with me here!!! Best hubby,” sey ni Maiqui nga gitubag ni Robi og “Always here.”