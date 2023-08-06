Robi Domingo assures fiancée diagnosed with autoimmune disease: ‘Whatever happens, I choose you’

Robi Domingo admitted he has been having a “tug-of-war of feelings” as he couldn’t stop thinking about his fiancée, Maiqui Pineda, who has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

The TV host opened up about this after his contract signing with ABS-CBN, as seen on his Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 4.

“What an emotional day. This moment has given me a deeper appreciation of what it is to be a KAPAMILYA,” Domingo spoke of the contract-signing event.

“I just couldn’t stop thinking about my fiancé and her condition while signing this contract. There has been that tug-of-war of feelings so maybe that’s why the flood gates just kept pouring,” he continued.

Domingo expressed his gratitude to the Kapamilya network, then addressed Pineda whom he assured, “Whatever happens, I choose you. Can’t wait to sign our contract.”

Pineda, meanwhile, disclosed her condition while showing glimpses of her hospital visits through her Instagram page.

“What was supposed to be an exciting year of wedding planning, preparing for a new home and working on my career, life had other plans for me… I got sick. I have a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis that causes muscle weakness, inflammation and a skin rash,” she revealed.

Dermatomyositis, as defined by Mayo Clinic, is an “uncommon inflammatory disease marked by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.” This condition has “no cure but periods of symptom improvement can occur.”

“I already started treatment but the journey to recovery is far from over. There are good days but there are still bad days,” Pineda stated. “I am hopeful that this is just temporary and I will work on getting better one day at a time.”

“Thank you to everyone who sent prayers and messages of love and support! It meant a lot to me,” she added.

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section to extend their prayers and well-wishes for Pineda’s recovery.

Domingo and Pineda got engaged in 2022 after being in a relationship for four years. The TV host moved out of his bachelor pad last June as he has been preparing to build a new home with Pineda.

