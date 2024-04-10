Nadine Lustre nagbangutan apan kinahanglan pa gihapon motrabaho: Napakahirap nu’n!

Taas-taas nga panahon ang gikinahanglan ni Nadine Lustre para madawat ang iyang kaugalingon ug mahibawan ang iyang bili isip usa ka tawo.

Matud pa sa award-winning actress nga, di gyod madalidali para sa iyaha ang pagovercome sa mga insecurities niya sa iyang lawas ug ang pagpakigbisog niya sa iyang mga mental health issues.

“It didn’t really happen overnight. It was a long process of just learning to accept who I am,” matud pa ni Nadine sa interview sa OneDown.

Gihinumduman sa aktres ang pagsugod niya sa entertainment industry isip host sa edad nga 7, “It was more of the experience that not every kid who’s my age would get, you know? It was fun for me.”

“In my teen years, that’s when it got tricky. You start becoming a bit conscious about yourself, and learning more about yourself.

“With that learning comes insecurities, confusion, like not knowing what it is that you want to do,” matud pa niya.

Sa dihang giistoryahan ang kabahin sa pagkamorena, “I’m proud to be Filipino. I’m always at the beach, I love the beach. I love surfing, I love swimming, I love hanging out under the sun – it makes me Nadine.

“In some places like other nationalities, they want the skin we have. They like the features we have,” pagpasigarbo pa niya sa iyang color.

Apan wa niya gilimod nga niabot pod siya sa punto nga nigamit siya og paputi, “I did a lot of things that would just kind of boost up my confidence, and it started with taking glutathione, using whitening products. My insecurities were crazy because of that.”

Nahinumduman pa niya katong panahon nga gireject siya sa mga audition, “Every time I would be sent home, I would see all the other girls who are mestiza, that made me feel bad.”

Samtang, gibalikan pod ni Nadine ang nasinatian niya nga mental health issues ilabi na sa dihang nipanaw ang iyang igsuon.

Lisod gyod kuno ang giagi-an niya niadtong nagbangutan siya sa iyang igsuon nga namatay apan kinahanglan niya nga motrabaho, “I was grieving but at the same time, I’m in front of the TV, I had to smile. I had to interact with people like nothing happened, so that was really hard.”

“How they respond was like ‘you just keep working’ ‘you’re going to forget about it.’ Still to this day, every time I think about that time, I still don’t know how I got through that. It was just like autopilot,” matub pa ni Nadine.

Gusto gyod kaayo nga mouli sa Siargao ang dalaga, “I look forward to going back home to Siargao, so I can just let go and breathe and not think about anything.”

Nishare pa gyod siya sa maong interview nga, duna poy higayon nga nitan-aw siya nga siya rang usa sa usa ka sinehan ug solo nga nikaon sa usa ka restaurant, “When I started treating myself in that way, it healed me a lot.”

Matud pa niya, “Once you finally decide or find out what it is that you want to do, you’ll be like, ‘oh, okay.’ That confusion was a part of me figuring out what I really wanted to do.”