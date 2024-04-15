Cebu City to build ‘new Sambag Ville’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We will build a new Sambag Ville,” announced Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, April 15.

He said this announcement during his meeting with barangay officials of Sambag II, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), and the National Housing Authority, in response to the recent fire that occurred in Sitio Brupa, Kalubihan, and Riverside on April 8.

The new “Sambag Ville” is part of the City Government’s response to the impacts of the fire.

According to CCDRRMO Head Harold Alcontin on Monday, plans are underway for the re-entry of the families affected by the recent fire.

Alcontin said that one of their plans is to reblock the area to establish roads for emergency access.

“Ang reblock kinahanglan gyud klaro ang dalan like Barangay Lorega,” Alcontin said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Before, the roads in Barangay Lorega were inaccessible to some vehicles, especially larger ones such as firetrucks.

After reblocking, firetrucks can now access Lorega, maximizing their response time during a fire incident.

Meanwhile, Rama recalled a fire incident that occurred in Lorega a few years back.

“Ang Lorega karon, naay market, naay housing, naay chapel, naay communal comfort room, naay skwelahan. Mao nay atong buhaton sa new Sambag ville,” he said.

In addition, Rama expressed his desire to build a clubhouse, swimming pool, market, wide roads, and a school in Sambag II.

After presenting his plans for the barangay, Rama emphasized that his intention is not to gain votes.

“I do not need vote, what I need is for all of us to be one before calamity,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, there is no specific date for the implementation of the project as the City Government awaits the response of the barangay officials.

