IM Yap rules Cebu Chess Masters Invitational 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap added another feather to his cap after becoming the inaugural champion of the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational tournament held over the weekend at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The multi-titled IM Yap, the tournament’s second seed, finished with a solo lead of 7.5 points to earn the inaugural title.

IM Yap who was leading on the second day went on to finish the remaining three rounds of the nine-round Swiss system competition with two wins and one draw.

READ: IM Yap grabs lead Cebu Chess Masters Invitational

He defeated sixth seed John Dave Lavandero of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters but settled for a draw against No. 7, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran in the eighth round.

Still, IM Yap sealed his campaign in the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational tournament with a much-needed win against No. 8 Allan Pason in the final round.

READ: Cebu Chess Masters Invitational draws best Cebuano woodpushers

IM Yap went home with a P7,000 champion’s purse, a plaque, and a certificate.

Meanwhile, 10th seed Anthony Makinano finished second with 6.0 points. Makinano received P5,000 for his impressive second-place finish.

READ: Cebu Chess Hub to revive standard games in local scene with cash-rich tourney

Makinano had a lukewarm performance in the final three rounds after finishing it all with a draw to come up with 6.0 total points in his campaign.

He faced fourth seed, National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon, ninth seed Richard Natividad, and fifth seed, International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas.

READ: Lavandero tops Cebu School of Chess Scholastics tournament

Still, Makinano beats top seed NM Rogelio Enriquez in the first round, IM Yap in the third round, and AGM Pagaran in the fourth round. He also won over Pason in the sixth round to pile up enough points to clinch second place in the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational tournament.

The third place went to AGM Pagaran who had 5.0 points. He received P3,000. AGM Pagaran had two draws and one win last Sunday in the previous three rounds.

He was able to beat NM Enriquez in the seventh round but had a draw against IM Yap and third seed Diego Abraham Caparino in rounds eight and nine, respectively.

The fourth to 10th placers of the tournament were NM Ganzon (5.0), Caparino (4.5), Lavandero (4.5), IM Mascarinas (4.0), Natividad (3.5), NM Enriquez (2.5), and Pason (2.5), respectively.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP