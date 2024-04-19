Arthaland & Golcondia: Radiating Sustainable Brilliance at Lucima

Prepare to be captivated as Golcondia, the purveyor of cultured diamonds, collaborates with Arthaland to unveil its exquisite creations at Lucima. Save the date for April 20, as the “Unveiling Brilliance: Witness the Sustainable Allure of Golcondia Diamonds at Lucima” event promises an unforgettable experience.

Our partnership with Arthaland represents a significant milestone as we venture into Cebu for the first time. We are thrilled to showcase our cultured diamond collection, which reflects our dedication to excellence and sustainability. Tomy Florencio

President of Golcondia

This long-awaited gathering, hosted at the Arthaland Gallery at Cebu Exchange, will showcase Golcondia’s exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability. It will also feature a stunning collection of diamond pieces. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Golcondia’s exquisitely crafted jewelry exhibition.

Pamela Go, Marketing and Corporate Communications Unit Head of Arthaland expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Partnering with Golcondia allows us to offer our clients the timeless allure of cultured diamonds while championing ethical and environmentally conscious practices. Together, we showcase beauty and foster a sustainable legacy that transcends generations.”

A Legacy of Brilliance and Sustainability

At Lucima, sustainability takes center stage, with a condominium showcasing eco-friendly features designed to enhance environmental responsibility and resident well-being. From energy-efficient systems to water-saving technologies, every aspect of Lucima’s design and construction prioritizes sustainability without compromising comfort. The condominium is a haven for accomplished individuals who value giving back to the environment and their community, offering a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates opulence with environmental consciousness. Lucima sets a new standard in sustainable living, providing residents with a home that enhances their well-being and contributes to a greener, more sustainable future. As Lucima recently achieved its topping-off milestone on schedule, it is poised to hand over units starting the fourth quarter of 2024.

Golcondia draws inspiration from India’s legendary Golconda mining region, renowned for its pure diamonds. The company’s cultured diamonds uphold the tradition of excellence while promoting ethical practices.

Each diamond is a timeless symbol of beauty and perfection, meticulously crafted to ensure a sustainable future. As Arthaland and Golcondia collaborate, they set a shining example of sustainability in the world of luxury, ensuring that beauty and ethics go hand in hand.

Take advantage of this opportunity to witness the sustainable allure of Golcondia diamonds at Lucima this Saturday, 20 April, from 2:00 p.m. onwards at the Arthaland Gallery at Cebu Exchange, Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City, Cebu. Please get in touch with Christine Navales at +63 927 941 0771 for more information.

