IRONKIDS 2024 Lapu-Lapu fires off on Saturday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 254 young and aspiring triathletes will test their mettle in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS 2024 Lapu-Lapu on Saturday, April 20, at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The IRONKIDS serves as one of the highlight events before the centerpiece, IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, and has been a regular event in each of its editions.

READ MORE:

Road closures on April 21 in Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, SRP, CCLEX

Lapu-Lapu City to close roads for Ironman on April 21

However, this one will be a completely different race since it will be an aquathlon. It means that the participants will compete in a swim and run race compared to its previous editions that feature the triathlon race that has a bike portion.

The race will have 13-15-year-olds with a 250-meter swim and two-kilometer run, while the 11-12-year-olds will have a 200m swim and 1.5k run.

On the other hand, the 9-10-year-old will have a 150m swim and 1.5k run, and the youngest age group, the 6-8 years old has a 100m swim and 1k run.

Meanwhile, the mixed team relay’s 11-15 years old will have a 200m swim and 1.5k run, and the mixed team relay 6-10 years old will challenge a 100m swim and 1k run.

The transition area opens at 5:00 a.m., followed by the race briefing and assembly at 5:50 a.m.

The gun start is at 6:00 a.m. with the 13-15 years old to be released first in the water followed by the 11-12, 9-10, and 6-8 years old categories.

READ MORE:

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

Lapu-Lapu hosts milestone 10th Ironman 70.3 anniversary

In 2022, Darell Bada and Adrian Ungos ruled the then 13-14-year-old category triathlon race.

The 2024 edition has slightly more participants than 2022’s 222 participants that competed in the race.

On Sunday, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will field 1,385 participants from 54 countries. The race features a 1.9k swim, 90k bike, and 21k run that covers Lapu-Lapu City, the Municipality of Cordova, and the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP