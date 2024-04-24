Rene Saguisag, former senator and human rights lawyer, is dead at 84

MANILA, Philippines — Rene Saguisag, former senator and human rights lawyer, has died.

His passing was announced by the late senator’s son, Rebo Saguisag, in a statement that he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“We are grateful that, in his final months, he was able to spend time with relatives, friends and countless supporters. He passed away knowing that he was much loved and respected,” the statement said.

“We request that our family be granted a few moments of privacy as we grieve. We will soon announce details of the service honoring his life, and we look forward to the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to a life lived with integrity and purpose.

“Papa/Lolo has passed on, but his spirit will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just world.”

No other details were provided as of this writing.

Saguisag was 84.

Apart from being a lawmaker, the Senate of the Philippines’ website said Saguisag likewise worked as a checker, laborer, construction site guard and messenger from 1959 to 1962.

He also became the spokesperson of then presidential candidate and President-elect Cory Aquino in 1986.

Saguisag served as a senator from 1987 until 1992.

He chaired the Senate committee on ethics and privilege as well as the ad hoc committee on Bataan Nuclear power plant.

