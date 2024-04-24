Liloan accident: Habal-habal driver’s family, van driver settle amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The arrested suspect and the relatives of the habal-habal driver who died in a road accident along the national road in Barangay Yati, Liloan town in Cebu on Tuesday dawn, April 23, 2024, have agreed to settle amicably.

Consequently, the suspect will be released from jail after an affidavit of desistance stating that the victim’s family is not interested in pursuing a complaint is submitted.

Patrolman Kevin Borbon, the traffic investigator at the Liloan Municipal Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the victim’s relatives expressed on Tuesday that they would not be filing a case against the suspect.

This decision came after the suspect’s employers promised to provide financial assistance for the victim’s burial.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Reynaldo Villanueva Cabiles, a habal-habal driver and a resident of District 4, Purok Tandang Sora, Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the arrested person was Marlon Baiarcal, 26, a delivery driver and a resident of Tawasan, Talamban, Cebu.

The fatal accident occurred around 12:55 a.m. and was reported to authorities at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Borbon relayed that both individuals were traveling in opposite directions when the accident occurred in an area known to be prone to accidents in Liloan.

Cabiles, on board his motorcycle, was reportedly heading north while Baiarcal was traveling from Bogo to Talamban. He was on his way to the garage after finishing his work that day.

Borbon said that Cabiles’ family was unaware that he had gone outside and assumed that he was asleep at the time of the incident.

Upon reaching Barangay Yati, Cabiles allegedly overtook a sports utility vehicle in front of him. However, his motorcycle overshot and collided with Baiarcal’s van in the opposite lane.

Borbon narrated that upon seeing the speeding motorcycle, Baiarcal attempted to avoid it but failed. The motorcycle reportedly hit the side of the van and was pushed to the side of the road along with its driver.

He added that Cabiles died on the spot. His body was taken to a funeral home in Catarman, Liloan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, Baiarcal was taken into police custody and as of this writing, he remains detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Municipal Police Station while waiting for the affidavit of desistance of the victim’s relatives.

