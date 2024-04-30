Cebu City gov’t covers open canal near Pasil Fish Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government, through the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and Office of the City Markets, already covered on Tuesday, April 30, the open canal near the Pasil Fish Port.

Work commenced after the city government received a report that a man recently fell into the canal.

In a social media post, the Cebu City News & Information Office, said that the unfinished drainage project near the Pasil Fish Market was funded by the national government. But no additional data was provided.

Appeal for help

Meanwhile, netizen Julianne Patalinghug posted on social media an appeal for help for her uncle, Reynaldo, who fell into the canal last April 22.

Julianne said that her uncle needed four bags of blood because of the severity of his injuries.

“Last April 22nd, my uncle was in an accident. He fell into a canal /culvert with dirty water, which he ingested. Currently, he has 2 fractured ribs, and a sliced liver possibly due to the impact of the fall, and the infection has spread to his lungs. Last night, he experienced difficulty breathing due to fluid accumulation in his lungs, and required drainage. 1 liter was drained, followed by another 100cc in subsequent hours. My uncle requires 4 bags of type B+ blood for his dialysis.” read part of Julianne’s post.

Moreover, Julianne claimed that Reynaldo was already the seventh individual, who fell into the canal.

In its post, Cebu City News & Information said that the city government is now coordinating with the family of Reynald to assess his needs.

“Nakig-alayon na sab ang kagamhanan sa pamilya sa nahulog, nga anaa karon sa tambalanan, alang sa posibleng ikatabang sa City Hall,” it said.

