Toledo Trojans cement top spot position in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans bagged a win and a loss in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Saturday, April 20.

It was after the Trojans beat the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, but faltered against the Manila Load Manna Knights in their second match.

However, despite splitting their two scheduled matches, the Trojans remained the leading team in the southern division.

They now have 11 wins and three defeats, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles trail them at second place with a 10-4 (win-loss) standing.

The Trojans grabbed the solo lead after several weeks of being tied with the Soaring Eagles in terms of their win-loss record and despite having the higher accumulated total points.

Back-to-back victories

During their match against Quezon City, National Master (NM) Merben Roque and Allan Pason led the Trojans in their back-to-back victories against Danilo Ponay and Norman Madriaga, respectively.

They scored 14-7 against Quezon City. They finished the blitz round with 5-2, and went on to score 9-5 in the rapid round.

Quezon City Simba’s Tribe is now ranked No. 8 in the northern division after absorbing their ninth loss in 14 matches.

Simba’s Tribe lost to Manila Load Manna Knights in their succeeding match despite winning the blitz, 4-3.

Manila beat them in the rapid round, 10-4, behind Paulo Bersamina, Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Arvie Lozano, Ryan Dungca, and Daryl Samantilla’s win over International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, NM Roque, team owner and manager Jeah Gacang, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Christopher Tubalado, respectively.

They finished with 13-8 in their win over Toledo.

Manila improved to an 11-3 slate to rank No. 4 in the northern division.

