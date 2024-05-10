Jeo Santisima heads ATK Promotions’ first int’l card in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jeo “Santino” Santisima will lead a stack card in ATK Promotions of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho first international boxing fight card at the Masbate Lagoon in Matayum, Cataingan, Masbate.

Scheduled on June 22, the card will pit Santisima against Arnon Yupang of Thailand in the main event of the “Bakbakan sa Masbate” boxing series.

At stake is the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight belt.

The 27-year-old Santisima represents the ZIP Sanman Boxing Stable based in Cebu City.

Jeo Santisima is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion with a record of 23 wins, 19 knockouts, and seven losses. Santisima’s most recent bout was last January at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

He fought and beat Pablito Canada by unanimous decision, ending his three-fight losing skid he absorbed in Japan.

Meanwhile, Yupang has a 14-4 (win-loss) record with five knockouts. He is a former WBA Asia South featherweight champion.

Yupang is on a five-fight winning streak following his third-round knockout loss to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor last 2022 in Dimiao, Bohol, and Tsubasa Narai of Japan in April 2023.

Also featured in the fight card is Jeo Santisima’s younger brother Alex Santisima, Jr. (8-1, 2KOs). He will fight Jastine “Philippine Tiger” Darap (11-5, 7KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight title.

In the other featured bout, Jon Jon “Wolverine” Estrada (18-12-1, 14KOs) of Elorde Fight Team in Sucat, Parañaque City will take on WBC Asian Silver flyweight titlist Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 24KOs) of CamSur Sports Academy for the vacant Philippine featherweight belt.

Santisima’s stablemate Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo (19-2, 11KOs) of General Santos City’s ZIP Samman Boxing will lock horns with Nutlai Lalbiakkima (6-1, 5KOs) of India for the WBC Asia flyweight crown, while Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas (16-4, 10KOs) of Elorde Stable will battle against Alvin Camique (8-2, 3KOs) of GenSan’s Amoy Gym for the WBF International super flyweight strap.

Five other bouts will add excitement to the fight card. Fighting in the undercard bouts are Arvin Sampaga of ATK Promotions vs. Ramcie Mondala of Elorde Boxing Gym, Rey Gabriel Villamor of ATK Promotions vs. Gilbert Vere of Calbayog Boxing Gym, Rey Dogelio of Hardstone Monis Boxing vs. Erwin Banta of Ground and Pound Fitness Center, Reycar Auxillo of Big Yellow Gym vs. Remon Basas of Dino Olivetti Gym, and Ken Danilla of Peñalosa Gym vs. Ronald Blanco of Palawan Sports Fitness Gym.

