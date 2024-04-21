Paradero snaps losing skid with 4th round K.O win in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero finally tasted victory after four years of not winning a single fight after he knocked out Charlie Malupangue in the main event of “Bakbakan sa Masbate” boxing series’s maiden fight card on Saturday, April 20, at the Cataingan Sports Center in Cataingan, Masbate.

The 27-year-old Paradero ended his four-year torment of losing seven fights and absorbing two draws with his fourth round knockout win over Malupangue.

He improved his record to 19 wins with 13 knockouts with seven defeats and two draws.

Meanwhile, Malupangue, 31, absorbed his 12th loss in 25 fights. He has nine wins and four draws.

Vicious body shot

Paradero landed a vicious body shot on Malupangue’s ribcage that ended the bout a second left in the fourth round.

Malupangue wasn’t able to stand back on his feet from the body shot, prompting the referee, Eddie Nobleza, to stop the bout.

Before the knockout, Paradero and Malupangue entertained the crowd with furious exchange of leathers.

“Masayang-masaya ako na nanalo ulit at naibalik ang kompiyansa ko sa aking sarili,” said Paradero

“Salamat sa lahat ng mga Masbateno lalong-lalo na kay Governor Antonio Kho sa oportunidad na ibinigay nila sa akin.”

The defeat stretched Malupangue’s losing streak to seven fights.

World champion

“Sana tuloy-tuloy na ‘to kasi pangarap ko talagang magiging world champion balang araw,” Paradero added.

In the supporting main event of the fight card sponsored by Kho Shipping Lines, Sherwin Dacullo of Mandaue City’s Noy Pacing Flores Gym won by unanimous decision over Sandre Paderan in their grudge rematch.

So entertained by the well-applauded “Fight of the Night” that Governor Kho, who was watching at the ringside, gifted both fighters a P5,000 incentive.

In the other bouts, Yuli Hindoy edged Jerry Tabago by split verdict, while Datu Adam stopped Christian Salazar at the 1:17 mark of the second round.

