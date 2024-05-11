Grab PH serves refreshing Iinitiative to street workers

Cebu, renowned for its stunning summer destinations, also faces the challenge of intense temperatures that can make outdoor work challenging, particularly for the city’s street workers.

With the heat index soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius, classified under the “extreme caution” category by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the urban workforce of Cebu finds themselves battling the intense summer heat. (source: Cebu gears up for hottest May yet: May 1 temperature to hit 40°C)

Enter Grab Philippines, the nation’s leading super app, swooping in to provide a quick relief for Cebuano workers facing sweltering conditions.

On May 1, 2024, Labor Day, Grab PH launched an initiative called Grab Palamig for #NoSweatSummer, aimed to offer reprieve to those toiling under the sun around SM City Cebu.

Street vendors, jeepney drivers, security guards, riders, and other outdoor workers were treated to ice-cold refreshments courtesy of Grab which were claimed in a special Grab Palamig Spot – a chilled closed van perfect for our modern-day heroes to take a breather and escape the sweltering temperatures even just for a while.

PJ Bailon, Driver Engagement Lead at Grab PH, conveyed the company’s support for the workers, particularly those on the streets,”Ito po ay aming pasasalamat sa mga manggagawa natin na nasa daan, nasa kalsada, kahit sobrang init, patuloy na lumalaban ng patas at patuloy na naghahanap buhay. (This initiative is our way of thanking our workers who brave the streets, endure the extreme heat, continuing to persevere, and make a living).”

The initiative didn’t just stop in Cebu City. Grab Palamig was also launched in major cities like Quezon City and Davao City, collectively benefiting over 1,500 street service providers.

Grab worked with the local government units of Quezon City, Davao City, and Cebu City in inviting the hard-working street workers to visit and take a refreshing break at the Grab Palamig Spots. To encourage its own delivery-partners to recharge at the spots, the leading superapp also activated special push notifications and GrabMap Pins guiding them to the exact location of the cold rest stops.

Showing Up for the Community

Understanding the impact of the intense summer heat on workers who make their living on the road, Grab’s very own delivery-partners volunteered to help in the distribution of the coolers to the guests at the Grab Palamig Spots. The Grab Ugnayan Advocates – a network of delivery-riders focused on community outreach, scoured the areas where the Grab Palamig Spots are to invite and assist street workers as they cooled down with Grab.

Big Daddy, an Ugnayan Advocate, shared how he empathizes with the country’s street workers. “Ang laking epekto sa amin ng init, lalo na madalas kaming nakababad sa init ng araw. Kaya saludo ako sa mga kapwa ko rider at mga kagaya naming mga naghahanapbuhay sa kalsada. Noong narinig ko na may ganito tayong espesyal na kaganapan para sa amin at sa iba pang manggaawa sa daan, agad-agad naming napagdesisyonan na tumulong kahit sa papaano mang paraan,” Big Daddy shares.

Prior to volunteering at the Grab Palamig Spots, the Ugnayan Advocates have been going around in select pit stops that are famous among delivery riders to give away free refreshments to their colleagues – regardless of platform affiliation.

As temperatures continue to rise, the impact of extreme summer heat is felt not only by consumers but also by the on-the-road heroes who spend their days under the sun. Providing refreshments and offering a respite from the heat may seem like a small gesture, but for these street workers, it may mean a world of difference.



